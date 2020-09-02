Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 2nd September August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 in Malta

Yesterday, an 89-year-old man has become Malta’s 13th COVID-19 victim.

The man was released from hospital on the same day after being treated for a week for various health conditions. He tested negative to COVID-19 when swabbed upon admission but was nevertheless kept in isolation because he had come in contact with a positive person while in the community. Later he was re-admitted after his situation deteriorating before passing away in hospital.

26 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Malta in the previous 24 hours following 1,916 swab tests. 444 other cases are still active from a total of 1,909 confirmed cases in Malta since the emergence of the pandemic.

Fenech denied bail again

Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech was again denied bail yesterday. His lawyers argued that Fenech satisfied all bail conditions but the Court said that allowing Fenech out of police custody could compromise evidence in the case against him, give him the chance to flee the country and provoke a public outcry.

The Times of Malta reported that US investigators traced online searches for a deadly poison back to a device owned by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Meanwhile, middleman Melvin Theuma underwent heart surgery and is now recovering at Mater Dei Hospital. In a statement, Police said that Theuma was hospitalised last weekend and the incident was unrelated to the alleged self-imposed injuries reported in July.

Persons of trust should not get engaged in political controversy

Persons of trust employed by Government should not be making public statements on matters of political controversy, according to Malta’s Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, George Hyzler. Such persons should also be treating others with respect, in a decision on a complaint from Matthew Caruana Galizia, director of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.

The complaint had arisen from a Facebook post by the head of the Hate Crime and Speech Unit, Dr Joseph Borg, in which he directed an insult at Professor Arnold Cassola over a statement taking to task minister Michael Farrugia.

CDE News

