Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 30th September 2020

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0807 – Newspaper Review

Malta Today leads with the expected visit in Malta of US defence secretary Mark Esper today. The paper says that the government is under pressure to sign a Status of Forces Agreement for American servicemen.

The Times reports on reaction to news that the government is considering signing a US SOFA. The Opposition said it was not consulted on the issue which would impact Malta’s relations with other countries.

The Independent says that the Foreign Affairs Ministry denied reports that Malta has agreed to a Status of Forces Agreement with the US or NATO. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that any agreement by the government would be signed transparently.

L-Orizzont publishes findings in a Eurostat report showing that almost half of employees in Malta receive work-related calls or messages in their leisure time. The rate of work-related contact is higher than the EU average.

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by the Nationalist Party calling for full transparency by the government on any agreement with other countries. The PN said that Malta is an independent state and that its non-alignment policy is enshrined in the constitution.

The Times reveals that a meeting was held in Castille in 2018 between the Cultural Heritage Superintendent and the architect behind the American University of Malta’s proposal to convert an historic building in Dock 1.

L-Orizzont says that the priority for teachers this year is the health and safety in schools. The paper speaks to an educator who said that teachers are prepared and positive about the reopening of schools.

The Independent reports on the cases of a Rheumatoid Arthritis patient who has had her medication changed twice in a row without being informed beforehand. The woman was left with no option but to take the alternatives or buy the costly medication herself.

In-Nazzjon reports that a 79-year-old woman died of Covid-19 on Monday, becoming the 34th victim of the disease in Malta. The woman had tested negative for the virus just two days before dying.

L-Orizzont reports that at least 190 people, including babies, have died in 12 days as they attempted to cross from Libya to Sicily. At least six boats carrying migrants have sunk while rescue ships are being held in ports.

Morning Briefing

Tremor reported at night

A 4.3 richter scale tremor was felt around 3am, the Civil Protection reported. It was centred on a spot some 20Km south-west of Malta and measured between 4.3 and 4.5 on the Richter scale.

People turned to social media to indicate that the tremor had been felt, for some rather extensively, in various localities around Malta.

According to the Seismic Monitoring and Research Group of the University of Malta, another 3.3 tremor was reported close to the Maltese Islands.

Two persons die on their workplaces

A Freeport employee died on Tuesday, in the second occupational fatality of the day. The police reported that a 36-year-old man from Safi died when a container fell on the lifter he was operating at around 5pm.

Earlier, a 57 year old man, resident in Ħaż-Żebug had lost his life early this morning in an incident while carrying out maintenance work in the Kirkop tunnels.

US Sec of Decence in Malta

United States Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper has arrived in Malta yesterday evening, and will be meeting PM Robert Abela later today at Castille. It is understood that the two will discuss the American request for a Security of Forces Agreement, establishing priviliges for US military personnel in Malta.

The Times of Malta had revealed earlier this week that Cabinet had already agreed earlier this Summer to concede to US demands, which is seen as crucial to achieve American support for Malta’s upcoming Moneyval test. PM Abela however yesterday denied any such links.

Delia and Grech spar in final debate

Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech confronted each other in the final debate on NET Television, tackling the themes which dominated the PN leadership campaign namely tax and financial issues and the need for party unity.

While Bernard Grech admitted that he could have handled the situation related to tax payments better, Delia insisted that he had no financial problems.

The current PN leader repeatedly insisted that a small group of people within the Party put spokes in the wheels, to which Grech retorted that the group was significant in view that a vote of no confidence had been passed through the General Council.

Covid-19 Update

The Health Department yesterday reported a substantial amount of recoveries from Covid-19, 85 over the past 24 hours. With 29 new cases being identified during the same timeframe, the number of active case has gone down again to 517.

A total of 2,116 swab tests were taken.

The Ministry also reported that a 79-year-old woman infected with COVID-19 has died, making her the 34th victim.

The woman, who lived in a home for the elderly, was only identified as a coronavirus patient following a post-mortem swab test.

CDE News

.

Like this: Like Loading...