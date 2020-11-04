Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 4 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Minister Abela distances himself from Koħħu, Azzopardi claims

Minister Carmelo Abela has strongly denied being implicated in an alleged crime which the Caruana Galizia suspect Vincent Muscat claims to have information about.

Abela was recently questioned by Nationalist Party media over reports that Muscat had told police he had information on a Labour politician implicated in a major crime – the HSBC heist of 2010. PN MP Jason Azzopardi, the lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family had said that Prime Minister Robert Abela knew of the allegation, and hinted that the minister was “not a lawyer”.

Abela, a former HSBC bank manager, insisted: “If Jason Azzopardi has evidence, I call on him to mention his name. If he is referring to me, I am ready to take all steps necessary to defend myself. I will not allow anyone to sully my name,” he re-iterated.

Journalist refuses cash offer by Yorgen Fenech’s legal team

Times of Malta journalist refused a cash offer from Yorgen Fenech, according to the same paper. Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran offered what was described as a bundle of €500 notes at the end of a meeting between the two. The journalist handed the money back and informed his editors.

The law company said that the journalist led it to believe he was offering to help “neutralise the bias in the reporting in the media “Ivan Martin led us to understand that we could use his services to help neutralise the bias in the reporting in the media. We are obviously not privy to his contract or terms of employment within the Times of Malta. It was only after he was offered remuneration for his services, that he mentioned that he was full time with the Times of Malta.”

The Chamber of Advocates said it had asked its committee for advocates and legal procurators to “investigate the alleged conduct” of the lawyer, one of the team defending Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

65th Covid-19 victim in Malta

An 82-year-old man died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming the 65th Maltese victim of the virus. He was admitted to hospital from a home for the elderly on Sunday and tested positive on Monday. He died late on the same day, having also suffered other chronic illnesses it said.

A total of 106 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Monday and Tuesday, health authorities said. Another 108 patients recovered leaving 1,937 active patients as of 12.30pm on Tuesday.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...