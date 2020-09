Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health authorities confirmed that out of 1,783 swab tests carried out in the last 24 hours, 45 new cases of Covid-19 had been registered and 32 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 676.

Health authorities also said five immigrants living in closed centres also tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:10

Like this: Like Loading...