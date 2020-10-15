Malta: 81% of vouchers have been used, leaving €52.6 million in the economy to date

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Th Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that to date the vouchers have left more than €52.6 million in the economy while almost 19% of the vouchers issued have not yet been used and can be used until the end of this month.

During a conference on the impact of the vouchers for the regeneration of the economy, Minister Schembri said that for every €20 voucher used in food establishments or accommodation, consumers spent an additional average of around €7.16 more, which means the vouchers generated around €40.2 million. He explained that the blue vouchers generated a further €12.4 million in the economy and for every €20 voucher used in shops or for services, consumers spent an average of around €16.42 more.

