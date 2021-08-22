Malta: Academic warns 2030 emissions targets could be missed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday quotes Professor Maria Attard that Malta could miss the 2030 emissions target unless effective steps are taken immediately. She urged action by both policymakers and citizens to reduce the human impact on the climate.

Another story carries an interview with the new chairman of the PN’s Executive Committee, Joseph Grech, who admitted that surveys paint a difficult situation ahead of the upcoming election but said he still believes that the party can win.

