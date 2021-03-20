Malta: Activist backs removal of time-barring on sexual abuse cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Women’s Right Foundation director Lara Dimitrijevic who said that time-barring should be removed from all cases of sexual abuse. The human rights lawyer said that it usually takes victims years to muster the courage to speak up.

The paper reports on the death of a 77-year-old woman at Mater Dei on Friday, the latest Covid-19 victim. 179 new cases and 314 recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases down to 2,898.

