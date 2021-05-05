Malta: Activists cry foul over three-part Sannat development

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that environmental NGOs have raised concern over three separate development applications planning to build 125 apartments in Sannat. The applications share the same architect. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-04/local-news/Applications-for-total-of-125-apartments-on-Sannat-fields-draw-ire-6736233176

The Independent says that murdered lawyer Carmel Chircop had tried to recover a debt of hundreds of thousands from suspected killer Adrian Agius. Chircop’s widow, Maryrose, testified in court that her husband had pressed Agius over repayments. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-04/local-news/Live-Case-against-Daphne-bomb-suppliers-continues-6736233170

