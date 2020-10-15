Malta: Administrator to be appointed for Keith Schembri’s companies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that a court ruling will appoint an administrator to control the companies owned by Keith Schembri. The decision by Justice Lawrence Mintoff came after the former chief of staff’s lawyers appealed to the court to soften the ‘draconian’ asset freeze order.

Another story says that the average daily number of new Covid-19 cases in the last week rose to 97, the highest since the start of the outbreak. The number of active cases stands at 939.

The paper quotes animal activist Rosalind Agius who said that Malta is too small to operate zoos, particularly ones that do not implement any conservation programmes. Agius agrees with law amendments prohibiting direct interaction between people and wild animals.

