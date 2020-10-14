Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Adrian Delia turns down shadow cabinet offer

The Times says that Adrian Delia has rejected the PN leader’s offer to join the shadow cabinet. Sources told the paper that discussions between the former leader and Bernard Grech are still ongoing.

Another report follows a hearing before the constitutional court in which Keith Schembri’s lawyers argued that the magisterial inquiry into their client found no evidence of kickbacks paid to him, but the State Advocate replied that ‘other issues’ surfaced in an ongoing investigation.

