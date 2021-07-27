Malta: AFM rescues migrants in distress

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Armed Forces have rescued 46 migrants including a baby in distress and brought them ashore on Monday. Three people in the group of arrivals are believed to have died during the journey. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-26/local-news/650-000-tourists-visited-island-of-Malta-388-000-visited-Gozo-in-2020-NSO-6736235486

Another story reports that Michael Piccinino has submitted his nomination for secretary general of the Nationalist Party. In a message on social media, Piccinino said that the country needs an alternative government. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/26/l-avukat-michael-piccinino-jitfa-n-nomina-tieghu-ghal-segretarju-generali-tal-pn/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that unfulfilled donation pledges to the Malta Community Chest Fund by the Blockchain Charity Foundation are the result of government incompetence and will now have to be offset by public funds. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/26/ezempju-iehor-tal-inkompetenza-tal-gvern/

