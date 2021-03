Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly speaks to Air Malta chairman David G. Curmi who welcomed the proposal by the European Commission to introduce a Digital Green Certificate, allowing citizens to travel within the EU.

Another story reports that the courts will tomorrow decide on a fresh request for bail filed by the lawyers of former chief of staff Keith Schembri, seven days after he was remanded in custody.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...