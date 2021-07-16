Malta: Air Malta recording thousands of cancellations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Air Malta received more than 6,000 cancellations since new travel rules were announced by the government on Friday. A spokesperson for the airline said that several no-shows are being recorded every day. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/new-travel-rules-air-malta-sees-over-6000.886951

The paper reports that US fiscal authorities have launched a probe into Malta-US pension plans believed to have been used for tax evasion. A government spokesperson said Malta has taken note of the developments and is prepared to discuss them with the US.

