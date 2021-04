Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg who said that company is committed to development of a business hotel and the SkyParks 2 project.

The paper says that the restriction on public gatherings is expected to rise from two people to a maximum of four from the last week of April. Churches can hold services from April 18.

