L-Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija (Malta’s Catholic Action organisation) has said in a statement that some people are knocking on people’s doors and collecting money on behalf of the organisation as well as selling tickets.

It said that no one is authorised to do this and has asked for all those who wish to make a donation to do so by cheque payable to the organisation or by transfer through Paypal or internet banking. More details about this below.

Source: TVM

Updated 1614

