Malta: Anger at power cuts amid heatwave

In-Nazzjon says that people vented their anger on social media after more households experienced power outages on Wednesday, leaving them without electricity on a day of intense heat. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/11/ergajna-rega-mar-id-dawl-jinqata-d-dawl-tul-il-lejl-fghadd-ta-lokalitajiet/

Another story says that campaign material by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli confirmed that she will contest the 11th District in the upcoming election, causing unrest among other candidates from the region. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/11/miriam-dalli-se-tikkontesta-l-11-il-distrett-ahbar-li-nislet-ghadab-fost-il-kandidati-laburisti/

