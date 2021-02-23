Malta: Architects say government failed to consult them on construction Bill

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Architects’ Chamber president, Andre Pizzuto, who warned that reforms proposed in the construction Act overlook the advice of industry experts. Pizzuto said that the government did not sufficiently consult the Chamber on the new Bill.

Another report speaks to Opposition MP Karol Aquilina who said that government members of the parliamentary ethics committee are delaying discussion of a report by the Standards Commissioner about the locking up of journalists in Castille in November 2019.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...