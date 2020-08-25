Malta: Army minister says cocaine party allegations were exaggerated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the car thought to have been used by the hitmen on the Sliema double murder was found in a Gwardamangia car park. The police are investigating links with businesses that the murdered couple may have had.

Another story says that Covid-19 figures released by the government does not show the situation in Gozo and it is not officially known how many Gozitans have been infected. The paper says that the government does not want to discourage travel from Malta.

The paper reports that 55 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Monday, among them two tourists from Barcelona. The paper says that Malta now surpassed New Zealand with a total case count of 1,772.

