Malta: Arnold Cassola reports zookeeper over comments targeting Animal Welfare Commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola has filed a report with the police cybercrime unit to take down a video posted by zookeeper Anton Cutajar, following comments about Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

Another story quotes the rapporteur for the Council of Europe’s resolution on rule of law in Malta, Dutch MP Peter Peter Omtzigt, who told the parliamentary assembly that the country’s progress in this department has so far achieved ‘mixed results’.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...