Malta: Arrest warrant for third suspect in the Sliema double murder

L-Orizzont reports that the police have issued a European arrest warrant to trace and extradite the third suspect in the Sliema double murder, who is believed to have fled to a Schengen-area country.

Another story speaks to a paediatrician who recommends the vaccination of children against the flu and says that similar measures are being taken in Scotland to protect children and relieve the health system from pressure.

