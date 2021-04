Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with the president of the Entertainment Industry and Arts Association, Howard Keith Debono, who reported rising levels of stress and anxiety among members because of the pandemic.

The paper says that the government has extended support for rent and electricity bills for companies in the latest assistance package. Businesses that will remain closed from May 10 will receive a further €1,000 handout.

