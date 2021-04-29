Malta: Auditor General flags irregularities in St Vincent de Paul contract

The Times quotes a report by the National Audit Office highlighting a series of shortcomings in the €274 million contract for upgrades at St Vincent de Paul Residence. The NAO says that the government agreement with the consortium could be deemed invalid. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/nao-slams-274-million-contract-at-st-vincent-de-paul.868093
Another story reports that UK authorities have requested further documentation to justify the extradition of Adrian Hillman to Malta. The former Allied Group managing director is facing charges of corruption and money laundering. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/adrian-hillmans-extradition-proceedings-hit-a-snag.868189
