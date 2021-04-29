Malta: Auditor General flags irregularities in St Vincent de Paul contract

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a report by the National Audit Office highlighting a series of shortcomings in the €274 million contract for upgrades at St Vincent de Paul Residence. The NAO says that the government agreement with the consortium could be deemed invalid. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/nao-slams-274-million-contract-at-st-vincent-de-paul.868093

Another story reports that UK authorities have requested further documentation to justify the extradition of Adrian Hillman to Malta. The former Allied Group managing director is facing charges of corruption and money laundering. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/adrian-hillmans-extradition-proceedings-hit-a-snag.868189

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...