L-Orizzont reports that an auditor has been held on preventive arrest, accused of falsification of documents and money laundering in connection to a fuel smuggling operation involving former international footballer Darren Debono.

Another story quotes self-confessed killer Vince Muscat who told the courts that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella, accused of supplying the bomb in the Caruana Galizia assassination, visited contacts in Italy every month.

