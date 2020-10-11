Malta: August results show signs of economic recovery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that Malta’s economy registered positive results for the thirds consecutive months in August with lower unemployment, higher reported sales, and more bank deposits. The paper says the government’s stimulus package is working.

Another story carries an announcement by the Planning Authority about a process to waive the height limitations for developments in the Mrieħel and Marsa industrial areas. The PA says this will lead to better use of space for business.

The paper criticises statements by PN Leader Bernard Grech in the party’s pre-budget document for arguing that the Labour Party’s 2013 roadmap led to nowhere. The paper says that Malta’s economy doubled in size in seven years.

CDpro issue 11

