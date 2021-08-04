Malta: Authorities planning Covid-19 booster shots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the government is planning booster shots for the Covid-19 vaccine as lower levels of immunity are observed among certain groups of the population. Preparations for the roll-out are in their final stages.

The paper reports that the Industrial Tribunal upheld the dismissal of former Malta International Airport CEO Marcus Klaushofer. He was accused of passing sensitive information to entities interested in acquiring shares in the airport.

