Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly takes reactions from business leaders following a positive draft report by Moneyval. The president of the Bank Employees Union, William Portelli, said institutions must learn from the situation.

The paper carries an interview with Carlo Stivala, the CEO of Archives International, which provides digitisation services for physical documents. Stivala said the technology organises files into searchable data.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...