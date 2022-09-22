Malta-based EU agency accused of nepotistic hiring / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 22 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta-based EU agency accused of hiring people linked to corrupt cases reported in Malta

The head of the Malta-based EU asylum agency is under investigation after an anonymous complaint reached the EU’s anti-fraud agency. Employees of the European Union Agency for Asylum alleged cases of nepotism, misleading reports and mishandling of harassment claims by executive director Nina Gregori. Maltatoday reports that the complainants claimed that unjustified salaries were being paid out, and also claimed the agency had hired some people linked to “corruption cases publicly reported across Maltese media”, as well as relatives of some of the agency’s managers who got to “skip the queue” to land jobs. (Maltatoday)

Court rejects illegal detention claims by alleged human trafficker

A man who is allegedly the mastermind behind human trafficking activity has filed an emergency application in court, claiming he was being detained by police illegally. The court has rejected his application, after the police argued that the suspect had not supplied information about his residence status and he was therefore being held at an immigration centre. Mouhamed Derbel’s arrest is reportedly related to arrival last week of a group of migrants who landed at Delimara undetected. (Times of Malta)

Two men arrested after attempted Birkirkara robbery

Two men were arrested on Wednesday after being caught red-handed during an attempted robbery in Birkirkara. According to reports, the operation lasted some five hours with one of the man hiding on a false ceiling in the bathroom. According to police reports, since the man refused to unlock the bathroom and cooperate, officers kicked the door down and arrested him at 10am. (Newsbook)

