Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who called for a new social pact that embraces innovative models of employment which protect both employers and employees. Grech was addressing a meeting with the Malta Employers Association.

The paper says that Prime Minister Robert Abela has remained silent on the ‘serious decree’ by the court against Ian Borg on Monday, which found the testimony of the Transport Minister not credible.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...