In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party will bounce back from poor results in a voting intention survey published on Sunday. Grech said that different ideas make the PN stronger. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/09/hadd-mhu-se-jirnexxielu-jdghajjef-il-hidma-tal-pn-bernard-grech/

Another story reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela referred to talks with his Indian counterpart last week and said that decisions ‘must be made’. The paper says that Abela did not explain why Ivan Barbara, who died from Covid-19 in India, was denied vaccination. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/09/ikollok-taghmel-ghazliet-robert-abela/

