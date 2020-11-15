Malta: Bernard Grech mulls opposition reshuffle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that PN Leader Bernard Grech is planning a reshuffle on the Opposition front-bench to present new faces. Sources told the paper that Grech is considering changing roles before the Prime Minister announces an expected Cabinet reshuffle.

The paper speaks to Commissioner to Standards in Public Life George Hyzler after turning down MP Jason Azzopardi’s request for an investigation into his stay at a Tel Aviv hotel in 2017, Hyzler said he will not allow the office to be used to score political points.

