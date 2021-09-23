Malta: Bernard Grech says accountants should have a seat at the table

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers an address by PN Leader Bernard Grech at a conference on sustainable finance held by the Malta Institute of Accountants. He said that professionals should be included in the decision process before new legislation in this area is adopted. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/22/l-poplu-malti-kapaci-jaghmilha-bernard-grech/

Another story quotes a PN statement urging the ministry for education to find adequate space for university students to attend lectures in person. Student organisations expressed concern about a number of lectures being held online. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/22/solidarjeta-assoluta-mal-istudenti-kollha-bernard-grech/

