Malta: Bernard Grech says PN is ready for change

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the party wants to be the agent of change in Malta. He said that the PN is renewing itself and welcomes individuals from all spheres to better address the needs of the people. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/18/irridu-nkomplu-nahdmu-biex-il-pn-ikun-il-vejikolu-tal-bidla-li-hemm-bzonn-fdan-il-pajjiz-bernard-grech/

Another report follows an address by Prime Minister Robert Abela during which he expressed disappointment at the grey-listing by the FATF. The paper says that Abela blamed the opposition for the downgrade. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/18/abela-dizappuntat-bl-agir-tal-gvern-tieghu-stess/

