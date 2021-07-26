Malta: Bernard Grech vows to return country to FATF whitelist in 90 days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reproduces parts of an opinion piece by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech published in the Sunday Times this weekend. Grech pledges that a new PN government would take Malta out of the FATF grey-list in its first 90 days. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/25/90-gurnata-biex-ingibu-mill-gdid-il-fiducja-fmalta-bernard-grech/

Another story reports that MEP candidate Peter Agius has been appointed as the main spokesperson of the PN, tasked with transmitting the party’s electoral message to new sectors in the electorate. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/25/peter-agius-se-jkun-il-kelliem-ewlieni-tal-pn/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who affirmed the party’s determination to restore the country’s reputation. Grech said the UK’s decision to classify Malta as a high-risk jurisdiction will impact the entire economy. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/25/il-pn-irid-li-isem-pajjizna-jerga-jinghata-l-glorja-li-tixraqlu-bernard-grech/

