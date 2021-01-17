Malta: Brexit creates bureaucracy and uncertainty for logistics sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa speaks with the CEO of logistics company Express Trailers, Franco Azzopardi, about the impact of Brexit on the sector. Azzopardi said there the new arrangements present a high rate of bureaucracy while the climate remains uncertain.

The paper says that the number of couples and individuals who applied for fostering rose by 49 in 2020 with over 200 vulnerable children welcomed into private homes. In the last six months alone, authorities presented 66 cases for permanence.

