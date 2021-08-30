Malta: Budget speech set for October 11

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the 2022 Budget will be submitted in parliament on October 11. Speaking on One Radio, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday that the government has already presented a €900 million mini-budget earlier in the year. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/29/flimkien-se-nkunu-l-bidla-li-dan-il-pajjiz-tant-ghandu-bzonn-bernard-grech/

The paper reports that the president of the Gozo Regional Council is calling on the Planning Authority to implement proposals to rein in excessive development in the island. Among the proposals, the council wants Gozo to be designated a Design Priority Area.

