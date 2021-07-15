Malta: Call for second quarantine hotel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the Corinthia Marina in St George’s Bay being used for visitors in quarantine is reaching capacity and the tourism authority has issued a call for a second hotel to accommodate unvaccinated arrivals. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/second-quarantine-hotel-sought-after-first-one-nears-full-capacity.886711

Another report says that the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry was expected to be concluded today but the judges leading it are understood to still be debating the current draft. The panel will make an announcement later. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/daphne-caruana-galizia-inquiry-may-be-finalised-today.886714

