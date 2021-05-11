Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Malta has been closely monitoring developments in Palestine and expresses its serious concern on the violent escalation over the past days in East Jerusalem and the launch of rockets into Israel from Gaza.

The Ministry for foreign Affairs called on all sides to take immediate and urgent action to de-escalate tensions, and cease the violence. The Ministry expresses its condolences to the families of the victims, including civilian casualties and recalls the right of the Palestinians not to be deprived of their homes in East Jerusalem. Malta reiterates its full support to a two-state solution in the Middle East.