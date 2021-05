Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Finance Ministry has shed light on a property transfer deal that will form part of a tax arrangement struck with developer Charles Polidano, while insisting that all amounts owed will be collected.

Times of Malta on Wednesday reported how Polidano, known as iċ-Ċaqnu, had reached an agreement to shave off part of a €40 million bill for unpaid taxes, following a meeting with a senior official at the ministry.