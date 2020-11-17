Malta: Carmel Calafato, surviving war veteran, dies at the age of 97

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Carmel Calafato, who had first hand experience of the War in Africa, Italy and France and Germany, died yesterday at the age of 97. Calafato broke his legs and unfortunately regressed.

His life was built on love, bravery and determination. In an interview with TVM 8 months ago, Carmel said that he joined the British Army specifically to meet his brother who was also a recruit with the Allies. He recounts his first taste of danger in the Mediterranean sea on his way to Egypt.

Source TVM

Updated 1731

Like this: Like Loading...