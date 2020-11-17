Malta: Carmel Calafato, surviving war veteran, dies at the age of 97

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Carmel Calafato, who had first hand experience of the War in Africa, Italy and France and Germany, died yesterday at the age of 97. Calafato broke his legs and unfortunately regressed.
His life was built on love, bravery and determination. In an interview with TVM 8 months ago, Carmel said that he joined the British Army specifically to meet his brother who was also a recruit with the Allies. He recounts his first taste of danger in the Mediterranean sea on his way to Egypt.