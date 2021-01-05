Malta: Catco Group did not know Adrian Delia was Opposition leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks to Catco Group chairman Fisal Abdullah Alokla about a €500,000 donation to Dar tal-Providenza delivered by Adrian Delia on New Year’s Day. Alokla said he was unaware that Delia was involved in politics and was giving legal advice to the group.

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that, by the beginning of May, everyone in Malta will have received an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccine. According to these timelines, herd immunity will be achieved towards the end of summer.

