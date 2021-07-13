Malta: Central Link redesign includes tunnel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that designs for the Central Link project have been modified to include a tunnel in the direction of Mrieħel from Balzan. Transport Minister Ian Borg told parliament that the tunnel will make roads safer.

Another story says that 576 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the last week, with more than a hundred daily cases recorded in the last three consecutive days. Health authorities said that 90 per cent of infected people were unvaccinated. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/covid-19-179-kaz-gdid-fl-ahhar-sighat-il-kazi-attivi-huma-634/

