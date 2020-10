Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to the president of the Chamber of Advocates, Louis de Gabriele who said that court delays have been reduced, but there is still more to be done to resolve the issue.

The paper publishes an interview with Melanie Abela, the wife of Minister Carmelo Abela, a year since undergoing a tumour operation. Abela said that the experience has taught her to appreciate life more.

