Business Today publishes an interview with outgoing president of the Chamber of Commerce, David Xuereb, who said that the recent developments related to the Caruana Galizia case are damaging to the business community.

The paper reports that businesses with pending tax balances will be given a one-time concession to settle their dues. The decision by the Finance Ministry is part of a series of measures to support the private sector.

