Malta: Charges filed against Pilatus Bank MLRO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the police have pressed charges against the former head of legal at Pilatus Bank, Claude-Anne Sant Fournier, who also served as money laundering reporting officer. A magisterial inquiry recommends criminal action against eight other officers. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-blog-pilatus-and-bank-official-arraigned.897688

The paper says that standing events are to be permitted again from Monday for up to 100 vaccinated attendees who must wear a mask. The government is planning pilot projects for larger events with fewer restrictions. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-changes-in-covid-19-rules-for-standing-events-expected.897721

