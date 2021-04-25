Malta: Cinema tickets and pastizzi receipts submitted as residence proof by golden passport applicants

Malta Today reveals that passport buyers presented receipts for low-value items such as cinema tickets, parking tickets, and traditional pastizzi to prove their residence in Malta. On average, the customers spent 16 days in the country. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109192/pastizzi_from_serkin_red_bull_from_havana_the_genuine_links_of_the_iip
Another story quotes state witness Vince Muscat who claimed that his alleged co-conspirators in the Caruana Galizia murder, Alfred and George Degiorgio, expressed regret at not having recorded meetings with former minister Chris Cardona.
View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro