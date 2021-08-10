Malta: Climate Action Ambassador raises alarm over desertification

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the publication of a climate report by a United Nations panel that warned of drastic rises in temperatures in the coming decades. Climate Action Ambassador Simone Borg said that Malta could risk desertification. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/life-will-be-tough-in-malta-unless-we-make-changes-climate-action.892435

Another story follows the testimony in court of state witness Melvin Theuma who said that businessman Yorgen Fenech passed tens of thousands of euros to murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio after they were arrested. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/yorgen-fenech-paid-tens-of-thousands-for-alleged-killers-legal-fees.892414

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro