Young people feel drugs are easily accessible in Malta, according to a study among 976 people urged between 16 and 34.

The survey on drug use and regulation, carried out as part of the Beyond the Influence Drug Use awareness campaign, found that most respondents view cannabis (81 per cent), Cocaine (56 per cent) and MDMA (45 per cent) to be easily accessible.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

