Malta: Commissioner speaks out on abandoned animals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina about stray animals abandoned by their keepers. Bezzina said that people should not underestimate the costs involved in keeping domestic animals.

Another story reports that a crew member has died aboard a Maltese-registered ship after it was hit by a powerful wave outside Nova Scotia. Three other members suffered injuries and the crew is currently being treated for shock in Halifax.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...