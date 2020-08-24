Preloader
Malta: PL loses 10 points in support

The Times publishes survey findings showing a drop of 10 percentage points in support to the Labour party, capturing a voting intention of 28 percent among respondents, down from 38 percent in May. Support for the Nationalist party also fell from 15 percent to 13 percent.

Another story says that a lucky winner has claimed the VAT lottery some 11 times in less than three years, winning over €8,000 in the process. Another customer on a winning streak cashed in over €3,800 from seven wins.

By Corporate Dispatch

