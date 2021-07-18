Malta: Concerns about possible development in Wardija

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that new roads in Wardija as newly-passed water and electricity connections suggest that the area may soon be made open for development. Land prices have risen considerably in the rural zone.

The paper speaks with Opposition spokesperson for finance Mario de Marco about the PN’s suggestion to form a national FATF task force. The MP said most of the blame for grey-listing lies with the government, but the solution needs a common front.

